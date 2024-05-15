Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 3.9% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance
Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.08. 2,085,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,396. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.37.
Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.67.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
