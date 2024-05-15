Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in April

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 327,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Lucara Diamond Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LUCRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.26. 13,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,459. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26. Lucara Diamond has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.38.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

About Lucara Diamond

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital sales platform for rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.