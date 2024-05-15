Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Short Interest Down 20.1% in April

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,856,900 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 8,584,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,426,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

Luckin Coffee stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,352,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. Luckin Coffee has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $38.88.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $869.51 million during the quarter.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.