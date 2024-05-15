Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Up to $1.92

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $2.02. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 2,484,539 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAZR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 7.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 30.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 34,566 shares in the last quarter. Caz Investments LP lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,024,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.