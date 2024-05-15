Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 85.63% and a negative net margin of 1,659.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

Lumos Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:LUMO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. 137,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,970. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

