LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

LUXH has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LuxUrban Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance

Shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. 1,496,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,495. LuxUrban Hotels has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.93.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that LuxUrban Hotels will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LuxUrban Hotels

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUXH. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in LuxUrban Hotels in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 28.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

