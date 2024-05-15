Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Macatawa Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MCBC

Macatawa Bank Price Performance

Macatawa Bank Dividend Announcement

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74. Macatawa Bank has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Institutional Trading of Macatawa Bank

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 88,741 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank in the first quarter valued at about $793,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 26.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 69,609 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 284.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 54,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.