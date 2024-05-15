Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.46 Per Share

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Manx Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.38. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Manx Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of MFX opened at GBX 20.16 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £23.42 million, a PE ratio of 549.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.71. Manx Financial Group has a 12-month low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 29.90 ($0.38).
Manx Financial Group Company Profile
