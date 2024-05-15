Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.46 Per Share

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Manx Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.38. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Manx Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MFX opened at GBX 20.16 ($0.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £23.42 million, a PE ratio of 549.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.71. Manx Financial Group has a 12-month low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 29.90 ($0.38).

Manx Financial Group Company Profile

Manx Financial Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides asset and personal finance, investing, foreign exchange brokerage, and wealth management services in the Isle of Man, the United Kingdom, and the Channel Islands. The company provides various financial products and services, such as savings accounts, asset financing, personal loans, block discounting, and other specialist secured credit facilities to consumers and business sectors; and loans to small and medium sized enterprises, as well as hire purchase and leasing finance services.

