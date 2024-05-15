Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRINFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $2.71 on Friday. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRINGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.95%.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

