Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stephens lowered their price target on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marten Transport currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRTN

Marten Transport Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.79. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $23.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $249.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.77 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,839,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,524,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,023,000 after acquiring an additional 132,407 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,406,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 451,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,122,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after purchasing an additional 97,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.