Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Up 22.6% in April

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the April 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.4 days.
Martinrea International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MRETF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.03. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,794. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $11.30.
About Martinrea International
