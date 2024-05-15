Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,218,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,573.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,420.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,473,805. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

