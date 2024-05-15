Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 961,420 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 961,420 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.89% of STAG Industrial worth $206,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.05. 108,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

