Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,749 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.63% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $191,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth $1,681,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth $17,481,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASND shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ASND stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.35. 222,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,123. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.04 and its 200-day moving average is $130.25. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $83.75 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

