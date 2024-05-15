Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $160.80 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,207,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $160,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,336,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,506,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,049,000 after buying an additional 439,360 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,038.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 472,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,720,000 after acquiring an additional 430,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 10,239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 399,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,940,000 after acquiring an additional 395,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $143.67. 308,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.75 and a 200 day moving average of $139.77. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.21.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

