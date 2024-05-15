Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $204.23 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,298,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81,851 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.15% of United Parcel Service worth $204,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.3 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.31. The stock had a trading volume of 326,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,398. The stock has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.61. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.