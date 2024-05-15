Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,091,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $179,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 1,383.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,359,000 after acquiring an additional 224,841 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 68,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.42. The company had a trading volume of 73,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $196.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.43 and its 200-day moving average is $174.08. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.