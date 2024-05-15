Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 26,315 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,058,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.65% of US Foods worth $184,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,711,000 after buying an additional 4,569,002 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter worth about $53,581,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,007,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 737,381 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,555,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,494,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other US Foods news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,423.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

US Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

US Foods stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 132,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,736. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $55.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.