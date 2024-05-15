Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 60,177 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,382,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,177 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $185,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 1,112.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,539,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,237,358. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of -344.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.