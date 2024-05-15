Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 949,171 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 188.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 949,171 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.24% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $195,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Wedbush raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.95. 43,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,035. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.96.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

