Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,484,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,722 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.98% of Atmos Energy worth $172,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 247,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,633,000 after acquiring an additional 61,708 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after purchasing an additional 415,054 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 138,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59,979 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ATO traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.34. 187,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,697. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

