Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 35,816 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,745,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,816 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $197,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,153,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,990,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 886,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 814,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,500,000 after buying an additional 89,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 649,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,677,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,385. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

