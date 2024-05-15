Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,073 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.43% of Motorola Solutions worth $223,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $4.30 on Wednesday, reaching $365.35. The company had a trading volume of 55,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,920. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.60. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $365.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,169 shares of company stock worth $2,803,460. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

