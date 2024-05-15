Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,940 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3,339.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,867,000 after acquiring an additional 791,799 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,746,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $691,394,000 after acquiring an additional 569,534 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,966,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,153,957,000 after purchasing an additional 515,481 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,839,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $728,113,000 after purchasing an additional 428,627 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 141,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.45, for a total value of $64,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,505,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,688,903,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 141,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.45, for a total transaction of $64,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,505,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,688,903,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,306,688 shares of company stock worth $593,390,927. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.64. The company had a trading volume of 964,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,546. The company has a market capitalization of $424.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $357.85 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

