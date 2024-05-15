Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Matador Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $8.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

