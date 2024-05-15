Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MNHFF remained flat at $126.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a 12 month low of $126.02 and a 12 month high of $135.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.18.
About Mayr-Melnhof Karton
