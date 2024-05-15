Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $148.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.25.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTH

Meritage Homes Stock Up 3.5 %

MTH stock traded up $6.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.09. 45,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,181. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $109.23 and a 1 year high of $189.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.82.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,408.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,846 shares of company stock worth $459,356 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 3.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 16.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.