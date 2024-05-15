Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $189.19

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $189.19 and last traded at $186.66, with a volume of 28823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MTH

Meritage Homes Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.58 and a 200 day moving average of $158.82.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,408.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,846 shares of company stock valued at $459,356 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 25.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Meritage Homes by 28.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Meritage Homes by 76.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.