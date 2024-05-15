Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Down 18.5% in April

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the April 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Air Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Air Group stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,823 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Mesa Air Group worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MESA stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.