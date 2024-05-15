Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,975 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.4% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 451,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $159,841,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 223,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total value of $45,253,105.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total value of $45,253,105.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,058,103 shares of company stock valued at $519,622,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.9 %

Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $476.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,326,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,792,258. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.52 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $488.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

