Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) EVP Kevin A. Raketich Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $22,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,464.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MTUS stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55. Metallus Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. Metallus had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metallus Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

