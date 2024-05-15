Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Sells C$72,160.00 in Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.16, for a total transaction of C$72,160.00.

Alejandro Larrive also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total value of C$68,500.00.

Methanex Price Performance

Methanex stock opened at C$72.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.49. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of C$50.57 and a 52 week high of C$73.18. The stock has a market cap of C$4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.07.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.48. Methanex had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.1876155 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

About Methanex

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

