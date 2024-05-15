MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,183 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of MetLife worth $41,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 118.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,449 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in MetLife by 806.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,607,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,152,000 after buying an additional 1,429,840 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,752,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,790,000 after buying an additional 746,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

MetLife Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MET traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,346. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.13. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

