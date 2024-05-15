Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Sells $437,121.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shawn Vadala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD traded up $14.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,510.31. 37,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,927. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,295.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,202.33. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,515.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,257.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

