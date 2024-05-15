Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Down 19.6% in April

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MXE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. 4,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

