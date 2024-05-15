M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 38,818 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Plains GP worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,772,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,438 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,632,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,787,000 after buying an additional 429,179 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Plains GP by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 707,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 46,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 333,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 38,407 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of Plains GP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.53. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAGP

Plains GP Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.