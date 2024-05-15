M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 5,781 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,224,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 163,747 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 968,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,903,000 after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,007,000 after purchasing an additional 364,986 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,892,000 after purchasing an additional 256,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,497,000 after purchasing an additional 63,568 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 2.1 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.40. The company had a trading volume of 378,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,870. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $148.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. Citigroup upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $1,987,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,454.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $725,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,965.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $1,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,164 shares of company stock valued at $23,078,442. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.