M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 8,690 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $9,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Light & Wonder by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 1,789.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic cut Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $94.00. 430,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,274. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average of $88.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.03). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total value of $115,727.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $161,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $156,681.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $115,727.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,537 shares of company stock worth $760,427. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

