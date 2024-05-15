M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 35,918 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Valmont Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 802,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Valmont Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after purchasing an additional 79,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,962,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,620,000 after buying an additional 42,173 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.41. 129,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,843. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $303.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

