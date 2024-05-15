M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Amkor Technology worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $855,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 464.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 249,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 205,384 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,444.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 80,140 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,220. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of AMKR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 328,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,177. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.94. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Fox Advisors started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

