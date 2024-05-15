M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 819,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.73. 359,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,731. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $167.57 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

