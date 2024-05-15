M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,071 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of ONEOK worth $76,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in ONEOK by 605.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,687. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $82.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

