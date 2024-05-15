M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,727 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE:HASI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.39. 696,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,731. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

