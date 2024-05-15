M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,275 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 25.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:FTAI traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.00. 358,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,245. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.90. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.00.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Compass Point raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.95.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

