M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Morningstar worth $45,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Morningstar by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Morningstar by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN traded up $4.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.38. The stock had a trading volume of 28,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.15 and a 12 month high of $316.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.60, for a total value of $379,479.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,891,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,476,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,748 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.65, for a total value of $1,021,892.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,883,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,403,451.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.60, for a total transaction of $379,479.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,891,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,476,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,218 shares of company stock valued at $26,181,235. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Further Reading

