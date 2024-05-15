M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $10.94 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.94.

Read Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $330.61. The stock had a trading volume of 898,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,332. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.