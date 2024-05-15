M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $11.24 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,228 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,796,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,356 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,327,000 after buying an additional 660,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Newell Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,623,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,855,000 after buying an additional 434,762 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,302,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Newell Brands Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. 2,421,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,919,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.