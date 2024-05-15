M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $132.79 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,989,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,471,823 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $132,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AES by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AES by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AES by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho began coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

AES Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,310,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,350,578. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.60.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 95.83%.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.