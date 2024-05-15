M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.23 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.4% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.3% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.2% in the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Barclays began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

Get Our Latest Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $120.85. 3,490,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,345,933. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.30 and a 200 day moving average of $117.68. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $97.42 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.