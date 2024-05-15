M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $106,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $332.09. The company had a trading volume of 434,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,105. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $334.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.05.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

